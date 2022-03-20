ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Kundrra Reacts On Wedding With Tejasswi Prakash Says Our Marriage Has Confirmed By India | Karan Kundra reacted to marriage with Tejashwi Prakash, said

Karan Kundrra and Tejashwi Prakash’s love story remains the most talked about topic of social media these days. Karan and Tejashwi’s love story started in Bigg Boss season 15 and since then she is getting the love of fans. Fans of the actors now want to see the cute love story of both of them turning into a marriage relationship. In such a situation, the news of the marriage of both of them also goes viral on social media. Now Karan Kundra has reacted on the same marriage questions.

Karan Kundrra has spoken openly about his marriage and relationship with Tejashwi during an interview. Karan Kundrra took part in a chat with RJ Siddhartha Kanan. During the chat, singer Akasa pulls Karan’s leg with Tejasvi with the children. Then the actor says, he would like to talk in front of Tejashwi on this matter. During this chat, Karan Kundrra says, ‘I have accepted that I am getting married to Tejashwi. This is the first marriage, which India has decided that it has to happen. No one is asking us at all.

Karan Kundrra says about his relationship with Tejashwi, we are dating now. When the actor was asked whether he wanted to marry Tejashwi, the actor replied ‘yes’. On the question of marrying Tejashwi this year, Karan said, ‘I am ready from inside (Bigg Boss house).’ Karan Kundrra said about the tag of best boyfriend, ‘The way she (Tejashwi) reacts to me, I think it is because of Teja that I got this tag.’


Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi were recently seen in a romantic music video Rula Deti Hai. Since Bigg Boss 15, Tejashwi is appearing in the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Naagin 6. The same Karan Kundra is seen becoming a jailer in the lockup. Along with this, the actor is busy with many other projects as well.

