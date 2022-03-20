ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Kundrra wedding with Tejasswi Prakash says ‘I am getting married to Tejaswi Prakash’ – Karan Kundrra wedding with Tejasswi Prakash love story bigg boss 15 naagin 6 tmov

Karan Kundrra and Tejashwi Prakash are the young couple of the TV industry. The relationship of both started in Bigg Boss 15. During the show, both of them fell in love with each other and after coming out of the show, both are taking their relationship forward. Discussions of Karan and Tejashwi’s marriage are happening in the industry. In such a situation, now Karan Kundra has talked about this.

Karan will marry Tejashwi

Karan says that he has accepted that he will be married to Tejashwi. He also said that this is the first time that the people of India have decided about his marriage and no one has asked him about it. Also, Karan Kundrra told what he feels about marrying Tejashwi Prakash.

Kim Kardashian’s gorgeous look in silver bra-skintight leggings goes viral

Karan Kundrra has said these things in a conversation with RJ Siddhartha Kannan. Karan Kundrra attended Kannan’s show. Singer Akasa was also present there. Kannan and Akasa started teasing Karan over the matter of marriage. Then Karan said, ‘I have accepted the fact that I am getting married to Tejashwi. This is the first marriage that has been decided from India that it has to happen. No one is asking us at all.

Siddharth Kannan then asked Karan Kundra if he had talked about his marriage with Tejashwi. So Karan answered yes. When asked about the wedding date, Karan said, ‘We are dating now.’ Along with this, Karan also said that he is ready to marry Tejashwi from the time he is in Bigg Boss house.

Netflix or Amazon Prime, which OTT platform will The Kashmir Files come on?

How did Karan’s family like Tejashwi?

Karan had introduced Tejashwi to his family some time back. Describing Tejashwi’s first meeting with his family, he said, ‘It is important for me to know what my parents think about others. He has dedicated his life to us. We can’t be selfish. I feel that two families come together when two people come into a relationship. It was a matter of happiness for me that he liked Tejashwi.

