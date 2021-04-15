ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Patel takes a dig at Political Parties in his recent social media post – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

There are particular TV actors who’ve by no means shied away from talking what’s on their thoughts. Then be it in opposition to the large weapons of their trade or the large weapons of politics. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is a kind of.   It doesn’t matter what the problem, the actor has at all times been upfront about it and has taken to social media occasionally to voice his opinions whereas additionally placing ahead a powerful viewpoint.

With Coronavirus circumstances at an all-time excessive, the actor additionally went on to take a dig at how whether or not the virus is barely affecting the poor and middle-class. Political rallies are being carried out in full swing and everybody has the identical query in thoughts.  Amongst different issues, his latest Instagram put up sees him take a dig at political events for spreading communal hate and the way they appear to have forgotten all about it in spite of everything.

Take a look at the video right here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNq5zKAHR_1/

The actor captioned the put up as, ”Don’t allow them to idiot you once more” and a handful of his co-stars, in addition to folks from the trade, applauded him for talking it out loud. Karan Kundrra, Abhishek Verma, and some extra dropped in feedback on the put up whereas a lot of his followers too, agreed with him.

In the meantime, the actor is gearing up for his digital debut with Raktanchal season 2.

Swapnil

Namaste, I’m a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a aptitude to play with phrases, I invigorate emotions by means of ideas, woven with phrases for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top