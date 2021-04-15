Karan Patel takes a dig at Political Parties in his recent social media post – TMT Updates

There are particular TV actors who’ve by no means shied away from talking what’s on their thoughts. Then be it in opposition to the large weapons of their trade or the large weapons of politics. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is a kind of. It doesn’t matter what the problem, the actor has at all times been upfront about it and has taken to social media occasionally to voice his opinions whereas additionally placing ahead a powerful viewpoint.

With Coronavirus circumstances at an all-time excessive, the actor additionally went on to take a dig at how whether or not the virus is barely affecting the poor and middle-class. Political rallies are being carried out in full swing and everybody has the identical query in thoughts. Amongst different issues, his latest Instagram put up sees him take a dig at political events for spreading communal hate and the way they appear to have forgotten all about it in spite of everything.

Take a look at the video right here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNq5zKAHR_1/

The actor captioned the put up as, ”Don’t allow them to idiot you once more” and a handful of his co-stars, in addition to folks from the trade, applauded him for talking it out loud. Karan Kundrra, Abhishek Verma, and some extra dropped in feedback on the put up whereas a lot of his followers too, agreed with him.

In the meantime, the actor is gearing up for his digital debut with Raktanchal season 2.