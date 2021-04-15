Karan Patel’s video in discussion, said this on Hindu-Muslim, leaders and Corona

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ widespread TV actor Karan Patel (Karan Patel) stays very lively on social media. Karan Patel retains his opinion open on frequent points apart from the leisure world. Not too long ago, Karan had spoken concerning the partial lockdown and restrictions of Maharashtra, now Karan has taken a pointy dig on the leaders in his new video and has suggested the countrymen to not be fooled.

Karan’s new video in dialogue

Truly, Karan Patel shared a video on social media a while again. On this video, Karan Patel is seen speaking on Kovid, the nation’s chief and Hindu-Muslims. Karan says, ‘It has been a very long time since a politician heard the phrases Hindu-Muslim. Hey brother, what has come to Corona, you guys have forgotten your small business. ‘

Karan’s caption and the response of celebs

Karan Patel wrote within the caption with this video – ‘Do not give them an opportunity to idiot themselves once more.’ This video of Karan Patel has acquired greater than 30 thousand likes, whereas there are about 4 and a half feedback on this video thus far. Tell us that aside from the followers, many celebs are additionally liking this video of Karan. Many stars together with Karan Kundra, Siddhant Kapoor, Vikas Kalantri have commented on this video.

Response to Maharashtra’s partial lockdown and sanctions

Recall that earlier not too long ago, Karan Patel spoke on the partial lockdown and restrictions of Maharashtra. Karan wrote on Insta Story, ‘Actors proceed taking pictures for his or her initiatives. Cricketers proceed cricket, whether or not day or evening, leaders can rally with hundreds of individuals. States can conduct elections and anticipate you to vote. However the frequent man can’t go to work. ‘