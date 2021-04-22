Karan Singh Grover did ‘belly rotating yoga’, scared Bipasha, people said – Hot Baba Ramdev

Celebrities are very vigilant about health. Yoga has turn into part of his life. Actor husband of Bipasa Basu Karan Singh Grover has shared his video, seeing that his spouse received scared whereas individuals are calling him Baba Ramdev. Karan Singh Grover is seen performing Agnisara Kriya on this video.

Karan is de facto competing with Baba Ramdev

Karan is shirtless within the video. He’s seen doing respiration. Baba Ramdev has been seen many occasions performing Agnisara Kriya. Bipasha has written on Karan’s video, it appears very scary and troublesome. Karan’s followers have made humorous feedback. Some have referred to as their eyes like a lion, some have described them as Baba Ramdev Professional and a few have described them as mild. One has additionally written him Sizzling Baba Ramdev.

Followers made humorous feedback

A fan has written, I used to assume that solely Baba Ramdev can do that … Salutations to you, Karan. Karan just lately appeared within the position of Asad in Season 2 of the favored TV present Qubool Hai. Her co-star Surabhi Jyoti additionally made a comeback within the position of Zoya Faruqui.

These characters had been praised

Karan Singh Grover began his profession as a mannequin. He made his appearing debut in 2004 with ‘Kisni Mast Hai Zindagi’. He turned very well-known with the position of Physician Armaan Malik in Dil Mil Gaye. After this, his position of Asad Ahmed in Qubool Hai additionally acquired numerous reward.