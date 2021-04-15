ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Wahi said such things on Kumbh and Naga Sadhus, threats started to kill them, know the whole matter

Actor Karan Wahi has come into the limelight as a consequence of considered one of his social media posts. Karan Wahi is being abused by some customers on social media, in addition to threatening to kill him. In such a state of affairs, Karan Wahi has additionally given a befitting reply to those threatening individuals.

What was Karan Wahi’s submit
Earlier than Karan Wahi’s reply, allow us to inform you concerning the submit about which the entire controversy began. Truly Karan Wahi just lately posted a submit on his Instagram story. This submit of Karan was related to Kumbh and Naga sadhus. Karan wrote in his submit, ‘Is there no earn a living from home tradition for Naga Babas? Like convey water from the Ganges to the home after which take a shower at house itself. ‘ Along with his submit, Karan used the hashtags of #JustCurious and #KumbhMela.

Karan is getting threats
After this submit of Karan, he began getting threats from social media customers. Many social media customers known as them anti-Hindu, and much more social media customers abused them and wrote that there’s a concern in talking towards Muslims. On the identical time, some social media customers additionally threatened to kill Karan Wahi.

Karan replied
Karan didn’t stay silent on this complete controversy and saved his level open. Karan shared screenshots of a number of Instagram messages on his Insta story and responded to these trolls by commenting. Please inform that some messages used a lot abuse, that we needed to blur them. Nonetheless, Karan Johar has additionally shared Hatters’ abuses with out blur and responded to all of them with nice simplicity.

karan wahi post

Know what are Hindus
Karan Wahi lastly wrote on an Insta story, ‘I received a number of messages, starting from abuses to threats to dying. Wow, individuals of India… If being Hindu means ignoring all of the directions of Corona, then a lot of you must learn what’s Hindu? After this, Karan wrote in one other Insta story – I want you had given such traction to my photographs too. Together with this, Karan used the hashtag of #Hatersgonnahate.

karan wahi post

