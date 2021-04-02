Karanvir Sharma or Hitesh Bharadwaj: Which Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani hunk is your favorite? – Tellyexpress

Star Plus daily Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is fetching audience attention with their interesting storyline. Show is slot leader at prime time. Star cast of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is another reason fans are falling for series.

The current track of the show entertaining. Shaurya finally falls for Anokhi. Anokhi’s smartness and innocence made a place in Shaurya’s heart. Fans are enjoying the love track of ShaKhi. Anokhi is yet to realize her love for Shaurya. But what more is making Shaurya restless is the presence of ACP Ahir, who equally adores Anokhi. Anokhi and Ahir too share good bond. Shaurya doesn’t like Ahir’s interference in Anokhi’s life. Tashan of Shaurya and Ahir is enjoyed by the fans.

Both Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani hunk has a separate fan base. Actor Karanvir Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj’s on-screen presence is fabulous. Karanvir is instantly winning audience heart. His acting chops are matchless. He is surely bringing life to the character of Shaurya. Shaurya’s character opens up being a misogynist. Post meeting with Anokhi, Shaurya has a change of heart. This positive change in Shaurya’s character is making the fans to drool over him more. Actor Karanvir with his stellar performance is skipping the beat of the audience.

Coming to Ahir aka Hitesh; hunk performance in his previous show Choti Sarrdarrni is evident. Hitesh in Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani is noticeable too. As Ahir he is flawless. Fans shower mixed reaction over Hitesh’s character in the show. Some likes Ahir while others doesn’t like his interference between Shaurya and Anokhi. Hitesh with his top notch performance is catching audience attention too. Hitesh and Karanvir both are doing exceptional in the show.

Now the question is who amid Shaurya and Ahir is your favorite? For us both Shaurya and Ahir is equally remarkable. Tell us in the comment section about your favorite star.

On story front, in the upcoming episode Devi will learn about Shaurya’s feeling towards Anokhi. She will plot against Shaurya and will bring his love interest back into his life. How Shaurya will deal with his past and present, it will be interesting to watch,

