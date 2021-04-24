Karate-kick your way through these epic Jackie Chan movies now – Film TMT

At the moment is the birthday of the epic film star Jackie Chan, and that actually requires some celebration. From the gritty L.A.P.D. thriller Rush Hour, to the motion comedy Who Am I?, Chan’s filmography has one thing for everybody. So relax and luxuriate in a few of these options – you received’t remorse it!

Who Am I?

One among Jackie Chan’s extra well-known movies, Who Am I? is a 1998 Hong Kong motion comedy directed by Benny & Jackie Chan. The movie was solely Chan’s second ever English language movie, following Mr. Good Man.

Who Am I begins in a South African jungle, the place a army unit kidnaps a bunch of scientists who’re finding out a meteorite – certainly one of whom is Jackie Chan. Shortly after the kidnapping, Chan wakes up in a village someplace in Africa and, because the title suggests, can’t fairly keep in mind who he’s.

Rush Hour

Maybe Jackie Chan’s most beloved movie, Rush Hour is a 1998 comedy-thriller directed by Brett Ratner, and written by Jim Kouf and Ross LaManna. The movie stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, and in supporting roles are Tzi Ma, Tom Wilkinson, Ken Leung, Mark Rolston, Elizabeth Peña, and Rex Linn.

Rush Hour is about on the ultimate day of British rule in Hong Kong in 1997. A detective of the Hong Kong police power makes an attempt to arrest an nameless crime lord, however finally ends up solely discovering his sidekick, Sang, who finally ends up escaping.

Shortly after, Chinese language Consul Solon Han’s daughter, Soo Yung, is kidnapped by Sang. Han had simply taken up a job in Los Angeles, and the FBI doesn’t wish to make this a global affair, so that they flip the case over to the L.A.P.D.

You may stream the film on YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Rush Hour 2

What’s the proper followup to Rush Hour, you would possibly ask? You guessed it: it’s Rush Hour 2! This sequel got here out in 2001, and was additionally directed by Brett Ratner. The movie as soon as once more stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, as they go on trip to Hong Kong solely to be pulled in to a gripping homicide case involving U.S. customs brokers.

You may stream Rush Hour 2 on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes.

Police Story

Police Story is the primary of seven Hong Kong motion flicks directed by and starring Jackie Chan. The movie additionally stars Stanley Tong, Benny Chan, and Ding Sheng. Launched in 1984, it follows endeavors by the Royal Hong Kong Police Power, who’re planning a mission to arrest a criminal offense lord named Chu Tao. However when Tao is launched on bail, he’ll cease at nothing to actual his revenge on those that caught him.

You may watch Police Story on HBO Max, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Supercop

When you’re on the lookout for a followup to Police Story, Supercop would possibly simply be your finest guess. The third installment of the Tremendous Cop franchise finds Jackie Chan’s character on a particular mission to take down a Hong Kong drug lord named Chaibait.

You may watch this movie with all of its twists and turns and nail-biting motion sequences on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Rumble within the Bronx

Final however not least, Rumble within the Bronx is sure to set you up for an thrilling night time and put a smile in your face. The 1995 movie stars Jackie Chan, Anita Mui, and Françoise Yip. The film additionally has a ton of motion sequences, all choreographed by both Chen or director Stanley Yong.

Rumble within the Bronx follows a Hong Kong cop performed by Chan who visits New York for his uncle’s wedding ceremony. However it seems his uncle’s market is a large crime hub – and finally, they’re going to must reply to Chan for it. You may watch the film on Tubi, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.