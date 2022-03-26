Kardashian hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons launches hair collection and it’s on offer at Boots

Have you ever wondered what the secret of Kardashian/Jenner’s sleek hair is?

Kardashian hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimmons, is telling us the secret, as he launched his first hair collection and it’s available for purchase at Boots.

1 The Andrew Fitzsimmons Haircare Range Has Arrived and We Can’t Get Enough of It credit: Boots

Available for purchase at Boots.co.uk, the new hair range from Andrew Fitzsimmons features costs from £6 and includes everything you need for the best hair you’ve ever had.

Having worked with the Kardashians and Bella Hadid, Andrew has an impressive celebrity clientele, and has channeled this knowledge into his range for all hair types and concerns.

