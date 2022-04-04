Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says LeBron James did things he should be ashamed of

LOS ANGELES – The relationship between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James has been complicated. On Sunday, it continued, with Abdul-Jabbar presenting Carmelo Anthony with the NBA’s inaugural Social Justice Champion award.

Addressing reporters after a brief ceremony, Abdul-Jabbar praised James’ efforts in the community—particularly citing the hundreds of students James completed through his “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio. Sent to college on scholarship – but reiterated his position that James needed to do more.

Abdul-Jabbar said, “I admire the things he has done that have got our full attention.” “Sending the whole school to college? very nice. She is amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with your wallet, you got it…