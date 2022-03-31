Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Will Smith ‘upholds stereotypes about black community’ with Oscar slap

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar laughed Academy Award winning actor Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the Oscars.

In a blog post, the NBA veteran argues that Smith’s actions are “a blow to men, women, the entertainment industry, and the black community.”

Smith left his seat at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face when the comedian joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who sat front row with the actor.

“With a single stroke, he advocated violence, undermined women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the black community,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote,

He also said that it was “a slap for women”.

“By hitting the Rock, he declares that his wife is unable to defend herself—…