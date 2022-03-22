Kareena Kapoor enjoyed delicious biryani, seeing celebs watered her mouth, Rakhi Sawant said – give me too – Kareena Kapoor khan enjoying biryani Rakhi Sawant says mujhe bhi do watch viral video tmov

Who doesn’t like Biryani? Hearing the name of Biryani, it comes to be found in one’s mouth as well. Bollywood’s most fit actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also very fond of biryani. In one of her new videos, Kareena is seen enjoying delicious biryani.

Kareena ate delicious biryani

Bebo has shared a great video of herself eating biryani on her Instagram handle. Seeing Kareena enjoying delicious delicious biryani in the video, along with the fans, many celebs are also tempted. In the video, Kareena is seen enjoying biryani with her friends.

Along with eating biryani, Kareena has also planned which dessert she will eat the next day. While enjoying biryani in the video, Kareena says – Tomorrow I should bring moong dal pudding.

The heart of celebs tempted by watching Kareena’s video

Seeing Kareena Kapoor eating biryani, many celebs have started wanting to eat biryani. Actress’s best friend Malaika Arora commented on Kareena’s video – Bebo, I want it when I come back. I will demand Karisma Kapoor wrote – I missed this biryani.

Funny Rakhi’s reaction

The funniest comment in all this is from drama queen Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi wrote on Kareena’s video – Woow muje Bhie do . At the same time, many fans are also commenting on Kareena’s video and saying that seeing this post of hers, her mouth is also watering. Isn’t this a wonderful thing?

Kareena took a break from her diet and enjoyed biryani…now you tell me when are you planning to eat biryani?