Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor posing in bikini at the beach, Photo – Kareena Kapoor Khan Karisma Kapoor bikini beach wear pose with kids maldives vacation tmov

  • Kareena shared the last photo of the vacation
  • Karishma-Kareena were seen posing with children
  • All eyes came sitting on the sea shore

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have shared a photo with children. This group photo is from Maldives vacation. However, both the sisters have now returned to Mumbai from vacation. Although Kareena and Karisma shared many photos on social media during the Maldives trip, Kareena tagged ‘the end’ on one last photo share trip. In the photo shared by Kareena, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are seen posing in bikini with their children. Everyone’s back is towards the camera. There is a sea in the front and coconut trees are planted on both the sides.

Kareena shared photo
In the photo, Kareena is wearing a white and black bikini. Karishma is seen in an all black bikini. At the same time, Jeh and Taimur are wearing only shorts. Karishma’s son is also wearing shorts, but the daughter is wearing a red and black bikini. Everyone is seen drenched in water. Sharing the group photo, Kareena wrote ‘Spring Break 2022’ in the caption. Also made black heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen playing with Jeh on the beach, stunned in a black monokini

Fans are very fond of this photo of Kareena and Karisma with their children. Some are calling it ‘cute’ and some say that the bonding of both the sisters is tremendous. Last weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina Airport with both the kids (Jeh and Taimur). Sister Karisma Kapoor was also seen with them. She also took both her children on a Maldives vacation.

Kareena Kapoor’s younger Nawab, who turns 1 year old, was seen chasing brother Taimur

Samaira and Kiaan also enjoyed this vacation a lot. Kareena had shared a photo of Taimur and Kiaan on the previous day, in which they were seen running on the seashore. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a photo with son Jeh, in which both mother and son were seen sitting on the seashore. Jeh was playing with the sand and Kareena was enjoying the sunset in front. This photo was also very much liked by the fans.

