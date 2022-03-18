Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor shared sizzling photos, created panic | Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor shared sizzling photos, created panic

new Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor took a ‘quick trip’ to Maldives with Natasha Poonawalla, and they rocked the internet with their vacation moments. Natasha posted a post where we can see that the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma are looking gorgeous in a bikini with Natasha.

Natasha shared a picture of lunch

Poonawalla also shared a glimpse of their delicious lunch on social media. Including Burger, Pizza, Fries and Spaghetti. Well, looks like the diet of the girls was Cheat Day. Sharing the post, Natasha wrote, ‘Happiest day by the sea, snorkeling, chatting, relaxing lunch and posing with my girls and their kids (of course). #wearyoursunblock reminder! @kareenakapoorkhan.’

Amrita Arora commented

Seeing this post, Amrita Arora, a close friend of the Kapoor sisters, immediately reacted to the post and said, ‘Missed you,’ with a heart emoji. Anaita Shroff Adajania also commented ‘fab’ on the post. A fan of Kareena asked, ‘Ma’am please more helpless pics’. At the same time, a fan of Karisma said, ‘Karisma is still the hottest.’ Another user said, ‘Beautiful women and delicious food, looks beautiful.’ One fan said, ‘Looks like you won’t be going near Lens for a few days after this delicious treat.’

Kareena shared a backless picture

On the previous day, Kareena shared pictures from her exotic vacation and the pictures spread like a fire on the internet. In one of her Instagram stories, Kareena was dressed in a black monokini and was seen enjoying the blues with her younger son Jeh. The actress posted the picture saying, ‘Where am I?’

Will be seen in this film

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Aamir Khan. Apart from ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, Kareena also announced her OTT debut. Surprising his fans on the morning of Wednesday, March 16, he surprised everyone by announcing his new thriller film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film will be directed by ‘Kahaani’ fame Sujoy Ghosh.

