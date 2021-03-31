Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts Soiree For Family At Her Home, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Attend | Hindi movie news – bollywood – times of india – tech kashif

LATEST

Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts Soiree For Family At Her Home, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Attend

Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts Soiree For Family At Her Home, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Attend

The Kapoor family tree branches wide, but its root system is strong thanks to its patriarch: Prithviraj Kapoor, who was the first member of the family to begin acting in movies with his 1928. They’ve been known to stick together, through thick and thin, tears and laughter. For them, it’s always been the more the merrier and we love that about ‘The First Family of Indian Cinema’. Once again, many members of the Kapoor family gathered together for a soiree at the home of Bollywood’s most stylish, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Paparazzi spotted mother-daughter duo, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni outside Bebo’s home with goodie bags. This is said to be the first time that the ladies are meeting Taimur’s younger brother, the newest addition to the Pataudi family. Rima Jain was also papped along with her daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra. Kareena’s dad Randhir Kapoor, too, came along, and Karisma Kapoor obviously had to be there but she wasn’t alone. She was accompanied by her son. Ahead of the get-together, Kareena had even stepped out for a while to fulfil a work commitment, looking radiant in a pink shirt dress. Kareena welcomed her second son on February 21. The actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan have chosen to keep the name and photos of the baby boy under wraps for the timebeing. After a short maternity break, the actress had only recently resumed her work. She had reportedly shot for a celebrity cooking show and was seen leaving the shoot location. In the video that has now gone viral, Kareena was seen getting anxious about the paparazzi not maintaining social distancing post shoot. She was seen making her way through a very narrow lane while being surrounded by her team. As paparazzi requested her to pose and look into the camera, Kareena stopped and urged the paparazzi to move back and give her some space to walk.

