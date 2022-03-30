Kareena Kapoor Khan on how her parenting style evolved between having Taimur and Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible is divided into four parts and written in conjunction with Vogue India’s contributing editor Aditi Bhimjyani. It is interspersed with Kapoor Khan’s commentary and personal as well as expert advice from professionals including her OB-GYN Dr Feroze Soonawala, consulting psychologist Sonali Gupta, paediatrician Dr Neeru Vithlani and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Part one looks at the full 40 weeks—from getting pregnant (including a focus on IVF) and morning sickness, to a weekly development of the embryo, emotional and physiological changes as well as dos and don’ts. Part two takes you through labour, the different options for childbirth and the fraught weeks after delivery with concerns over nursing and post-partum anxiety. Part three is…