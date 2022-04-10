Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes oomph in all-black attire – ThePrint

New Delhi [India]April 10 (ANI): Be it traditional attire or a western ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to impress spectators with her sartorial choices. The Bollywood diva recently took social media into a frenzy by sharing drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot.

The ‘Good Newwz’ actor looked sizzling hot in a black jumpsuit with a criss-cross back design. Carrying her signature smokey eye makeup with glossy lips, Bebo kept her hair straight loose. She accessorized the outfit with golden hoop earrings and a golden coloured wristwatch.

Kareena’s post accumulated more than six lakh likes within a few hours of being shared. Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments for…