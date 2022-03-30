Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why husband Saif Ali Khan doesn’t like to be clicked by paps

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood’s Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor, is often papped by the paparazzi along with her sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress always makes sure that the paparazzi get the best of their picture every time when they pose for the camera. However, Saif Ali Khan seems to be different from all three as he reportedly does not enjoy posing for the paparazzi.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a profile on Saif Ali Khan that shed the light on why Saif does not like posing for the paparazzi.

“The Nawab of Pataudi, son of Sharmila Tagore and Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and an actor who seems to fit each of his roles like a glove to hand, Saif Ali Khan is cordon-bleu royal. While his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan and two sons…