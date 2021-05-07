Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside the hospital due to Corona curfew

Looking at Kareena outside the hospital, she is connected to this news. However, after actor Randhir Kapoor got corona infected, everyone in his family is in quarantine. At the same time, the report of Kareena Kapoor has also come negative. However, Randhir Kapoor was kept in the ICU for a few days.

In such a situation, what was the reason behind Kareena going to the hospital, it has not been known and the market of speculation on social media is hot. People say that Kareena may have gone for a medical checkup or vaccination during this time.

For Kareena’s work front, for a long time, she has been in the news for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Forest Gump’, Lal Singh Chadha. In this film, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan.