Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Comfy Summer Fashion Goals In A Cotton Striped Set Worth Rs. 31,000

Pataudi begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is counted among the few bankable actresses of Bollywood, whose wardrobe is every woman’s dream. Even after being a doting wife of Saif Ali Khan and a hands-on-mommy of two munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, her fashion game is never compromised. She has some of the most luxurious ensembles and accessories in her closet that offer a variety of looks for her public appearances.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love for expensive bags, on November 29, 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in the city wearing a satin night suit for an outing. She was dressed in a black night suit with animals printed over it. She had completed her look with white sneakers and a golden bag. Her bag had caught everyone’s attention owing to…