Kareena Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan having a child every decade: Told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening

Actress Kareena Kapoor had tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012 after a few years of dating. The couple has two kids now – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Despite being so young, their sons are quite popular and enjoy a different kind of fandom. Also, Saif has two children from his first marriage with Amrita Singh too – Sarah Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. To note, Sara is the eldest as she is 26-year-old while Jeh is the youngest as he is only one year old. Recently, during an interview with Vogue, Kareena Kapoor opened up on Saif having a child every decade.

She said, “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties, and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening.” She further said that only a man as…