Kareena Kapoor opened bedroom secret, said- ‘These two things needed on the bed with Saif Ali Khan’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of many highly effective {couples} of Bollywood. In such a scenario, fascinating secrets and techniques associated to the private lifetime of each of them need to know their followers. Each Kareena and Saif have been seen speaking brazenly earlier than about their relationship. Now Kareena has revealed her bed room secrets and techniques, which she has not often advised earlier than.

What’s bed room secret

Really, Kareena had lately shot a celeb cooking present for Discovery Plus. The episode will air on April 15. Throughout the present, he had a particular dialog along with his good friend Tanya Ghavri. Kareena says that she wants three issues earlier than going to mattress. When Tanya asks, Kareena replies, “A wine bottle, pajamas and Saif Ali Khan.”

After this Kareena begins laughing and says that ‘I feel that is the right reply and I’ve a Hamper’.

Welcomed the second youngster

On 21 February 2021, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second youngster. Saif Ali Khan took a break from taking pictures to spend time with the household. Thus far, the couple has neither proven the son’s face nor revealed the title.

Stars within the kitchen

Kareena Kapoor shared a promo video of her upcoming present Stars vs Meals on her Instagram account. Through which Bollywood stars have been seen cooking the dish with the assistance of cooks. All the celebs within the video look nervous. It stars Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Rip-off 1992 fame Prateek Gandhi alongside Kareena.