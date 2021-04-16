ENTERTAINMENT

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Saif and Taimur playing with their younger son, wrote- ‘It looks like mine ..’

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Followers are desperate to get a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor’s youthful son. On social media, they hold requesting him to publish an image of his son. Now for the followers, Kareena has shared an image of her youthful one through which Taimur and Saif Ali Khan are additionally seen.

Saif-Timur was seen taking part in with the little visitor

Within the image, Kareena-Saif’s ladla is mendacity and Saif is admiring her with Taimur. Each are busy taking part in with the little visitor. Though Kareena has not proven the looks of the son. The actress wrote within the caption with the picture- ‘This appears to be like like my weekend … How is yours …?

Randhir Kapoor’s photograph was mentioned

Just lately, an image of a kid had gone viral from Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor’s account. He posted a collage of two footage and was deleted. It was mentioned that it is a image of Kareena and Saif’s youthful son.

Sharmila Tagore has not but seen the looks of grandson

Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Arora had arrived to see Kareena-Saif’s youngster. Nonetheless, Kareena’s mother-in-law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is but to see her grandson. Kareena had revealed this previously. Really Sharmila resides in Delhi and because of Corona she has not come to Mumbai but.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
19
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top