Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Saif and Taimur playing with their younger son, wrote- ‘It looks like mine ..’

Followers are desperate to get a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor’s youthful son. On social media, they hold requesting him to publish an image of his son. Now for the followers, Kareena has shared an image of her youthful one through which Taimur and Saif Ali Khan are additionally seen.

Saif-Timur was seen taking part in with the little visitor

Within the image, Kareena-Saif’s ladla is mendacity and Saif is admiring her with Taimur. Each are busy taking part in with the little visitor. Though Kareena has not proven the looks of the son. The actress wrote within the caption with the picture- ‘This appears to be like like my weekend … How is yours …?

Randhir Kapoor’s photograph was mentioned

Just lately, an image of a kid had gone viral from Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor’s account. He posted a collage of two footage and was deleted. It was mentioned that it is a image of Kareena and Saif’s youthful son.

Sharmila Tagore has not but seen the looks of grandson

Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Arora had arrived to see Kareena-Saif’s youngster. Nonetheless, Kareena’s mother-in-law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is but to see her grandson. Kareena had revealed this previously. Really Sharmila resides in Delhi and because of Corona she has not come to Mumbai but.