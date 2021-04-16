Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Her Weekend Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Newborn Son – Tech TMT

The pandemic may be making us all really feel caught in a spot however Kareena Kapoor Khan is exhibiting us how spending time with our family members is all we want generally. The actress shared a picture-perfect submit on her Instagram deal with in the present day capturing an intimate second her kids shared with their father.

The Instagram submit reveals Saif Ali Khan lovingly trying at his new child son who’s sporting a blue onesie. In the meantime, Taimur Ali Khan is sitting beside his father additionally admiring his youthful brother. The actress made positive that she didn’t reveal her new child’s face and hid it with a child face emoji. Describing the image, Bebo wrote that that is how her weekend is trying and requested her followers how they’re going to spend theirs.

The submit has obtained over 3,02,298 likes because it was shared on the social media platform earlier on Friday. One in every of Kareena’s closest pals, Amrita Arora commented on the image with pink coronary heart emojis.

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi additionally commented on the submit as she wrote, “Mahshallah. Keep secure and have a stupendous weekend Bhabs.” Whereas some customers additionally requested Kareena to disclose her youngest son’s face.

The couple had determined to guard their youngest son’s privateness taking classes from how Taimur grew to become an obsession of the paparazzi as quickly as he was born again in 2016. The star couple welcomed their second youngster on February 21.

