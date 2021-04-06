Karen Gillan Bio, Height, Age, Weight, Measurements, Wiki

Karen Gillan is a Scottish, British actress, filmmaker, and model in the American film industry. She was born on November 28, 1987, in Inverness, United Kingdom. She is known for her acting skills in marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie series. Her first movie was Stacked (2008) in a side role when she was only 19 years old. She came into fame in 2014 via Nebula Role in the 3D movie Guardians of the Galaxy. Her first commercially successful movie was The Circle. Her father Raymond John Gillan is a Recording Artist and her mother Marie Gillan is a Singer.
Karen Gillan Biography
She born in Inverness, United Kingdom, studied acting at Telford College. She joins Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts drama school and gets a BA from it. Now she lives in Los Angeles, California. her brand endorsement includes the Royal Bank of Scotland. Her 1st tv show was Rebus.
|Full Name
|Karen Sheila Gillan
|Nick Name (s)
|Sheila
|Date of Birth
|November 28, 1987
|Birth Place
|Inverness, United Kingdom
|Working Field
|actress, director, and screenwriter
|Ethnicity
|White
|Zodiac Sign
|Sagittarius
|Hair Color/ Type
|Light Brown
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Religion
|Catholic
|Father Name
|Raymond John Gillan
|Mother Name
|Marie Gillan
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Relationship(s)
|Patrick Green
Andrew Brooke
|First Movie
|Stacked (2008)
|First TV Series
|affairs
|Known For
|Guardians of the Galaxy
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Endgame
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
The Big Short
Jumanji: The Next Level
The Circle
|Net Worth
|$10 Million Dollars
Karen Gillan Career
Graduated from Edinburgh College (Granton Campus). She is also a director, and screenwriter from Inverness, Scotland. She played the role of Amy Pond, companion to the Eleventh Doctor, in the BBC One science fiction series Doctor Who (2010–2013). In the film, she portrayed Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), and also played Ruby Roundhouse in the box-office hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017). The Call of the Wild as Mercedes.
She work as director of Coward (2015). Recently in 2020 she directed The Hoarding. She was also the director of all movies she write.
Karen Gillan Measurements
|Body Measurements
|34-26-34 inches
|Height
|5 feet 09 inches (165 cm)
|Weight
|58 kg (130 pounds)
|Dress Size
|6 (US)
|Shoes Size
|9 (US)
|Body Shape
|Hourglass, Slim
|Bra Size
|32B
|Chest Size
|34 inches
|Waist Size
|26 inches
|Hips Size
|34 inches
Some Facts About Karen Gillan
- She started modeling in the late 2000s.
- She is a writer and director as well
- For her role as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Karen shaved her head. But instead of throwing away her hair, it was turned into a wig and donated to Star Wars 7.
- She came from artistic family background.
- she doesn’t practice any religion
- Inspired by Bootylicious, she had imitated Beyonce and dyed her hair pink.
- She has a sister name, Karen Sheila Gillan.