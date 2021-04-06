Karen Gillan Bio, Height, Age, Weight, Measurements, Wiki

Karen Gillan is a Scottish, British actress, filmmaker, and model in the American film industry. She was born on November 28, 1987, in Inverness, United Kingdom. She is known for her acting skills in marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie series. Her first movie was Stacked (2008) in a side role when she was only 19 years old. She came into fame in 2014 via Nebula Role in the 3D movie Guardians of the Galaxy. Her first commercially successful movie was The Circle. Her father Raymond John Gillan is a Recording Artist and her mother Marie Gillan is a Singer.

She born in Inverness, United Kingdom, studied acting at Telford College. She joins Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts drama school and gets a BA from it. Now she lives in Los Angeles, California. her brand endorsement includes the Royal Bank of Scotland. Her 1st tv show was Rebus.

Full Name Karen Sheila Gillan Nick Name (s) Sheila Date of Birth November 28, 1987 Birth Place Inverness, United Kingdom Working Field actress, director, and screenwriter Ethnicity White Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Hair Color/ Type Light Brown Eye Color Brown Religion Catholic Father Name Raymond John Gillan Mother Name Marie Gillan Marital Status Unmarried Relationship(s) Patrick Green

Andrew Brooke First Movie Stacked (2008) First TV Series affairs Known For Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The Big Short

Jumanji: The Next Level

The Circle Net Worth $10 Million Dollars

Graduated from Edinburgh College (Granton Campus). She is also a director, and screenwriter from Inverness, Scotland. She played the role of Amy Pond, companion to the Eleventh Doctor, in the BBC One science fiction series Doctor Who (2010–2013). In the film, she portrayed Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), and also played Ruby Roundhouse in the box-office hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017). The Call of the Wild as Mercedes.

She work as director of Coward (2015). Recently in 2020 she directed The Hoarding. She was also the director of all movies she write.

Body Measurements 34-26-34 inches Height 5 feet 09 inches (165 cm) Weight 58 kg (130 pounds) Dress Size 6 (US) Shoes Size 9 (US) Body Shape Hourglass, Slim Bra Size 32B Chest Size 34 inches Waist Size 26 inches Hips Size 34 inches

She started modeling in the late 2000s.

She is a writer and director as well

For her role as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Karen shaved her head. But instead of throwing away her hair, it was turned into a wig and donated to Star Wars 7.

She came from artistic family background.

she doesn’t practice any religion

Inspired by Bootylicious, she had imitated Beyonce and dyed her hair pink.

She has a sister name, Karen Sheila Gillan.