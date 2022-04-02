Karen Gillan will return to the doctor, but under one condition

doctor who Alum Karen Gillan recently confirmed that she will be back to reprise her famous role as Amy Pond, but only under one strict condition. 2010 marked the beginning of a new, modern era for doctor who Voting. Following the massive success of the 2005 revival by Russell T. Davis, the first reboot was eventually released. The reboot marked the show at the peak of its popularity.

Lead actor David Tennant began receiving the same praise and attention for his portrayal of the Tenth Doctor. Writer Steven Moffat is then challenged to follow in Tenet’s footsteps and carry on his legacy as he begins to kick-start this new generation doctor who, as they began to forge this new world and period doctor who In the end it will look like this…