LONDON – Luka Modric has, to this level, seen everything that is worth watching. He has won four Champions League titles. He has played in the final of the World Cup. He has spent a decade at Real Madrid, one of the finest players of his generation. She Is One of the finest players of his generation. Most likely, he is neither easily impressed nor easily surprised.

In a little more than 20 minutes into the first leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea on Wednesday, Modric saw something the two did. He stood on the edge of Chelsea’s penalty area, admiring the flight of the cross he had just delivered. He would have been pleased with it: a clever, cut number, swirling away from Edouard Mendy’s target, and toward his partner, Karim Benzema.

