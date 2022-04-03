Karim Benzema doubles as Real Madrid lead the stretch in LaLiga

Karim Benzema scored two penalties and missed another as Real Madrid went 12 points clear in LaLiga with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.
Benzema made his first spot-kick in the 19th minute, after which Nolito equalized for the hosts at the start of the second half.
The French international looked to save his next chance in the 64th minute, but made no mistake with his third chance five minutes later as Real erased the memory of their 4-0 home humiliation by Barcelona last month.
Atlético Madrid defeated Barça to beat Aleves 4–1 to finish third in the table.
An early strike by Joo Felix was canceled in time by Gonzalo Escalante, but late…
