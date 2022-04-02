Karim Benzema doubles as Real Madrid lead the stretch in LaLiga

Karim Benzema scored two penalties and missed another as Real Madrid went 12 points clear in LaLiga with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.
Benzema made his first spot-kick in the 19th minute, after which Nolito equalized for the hosts at the start of the second half.
The French international looked to save his next chance in the 64th minute, but made no mistake with his third chance five minutes later as Real erased the memory of their 4-0 home humiliation by Barcelona last month.
Jose Luis Morales scored twice in the second half as struggling Levante boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Villarreal, while Borja Mayoral scored a late winner to see Getafe ahead of Mallorca.
In Serie A, Lazio bounced back from their loss in the Rome derby two weeks ago as they beat Sassuolo 2-1 at the Stadio…
