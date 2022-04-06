Karim Benzema hat-trick helps Real Madrid beat Chelsea, Villarreal beat Bayern Munich

The return leg is next week in Munich, where Villarreal will need a draw to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2006.

Villarreal looked in control from the start and Bayern struggled to create crucial scoring opportunities. The hosts took the maximum risk and had some good chances to take the lead.

Villarreal condemned Bayern Munich in their second loss in 30 Champions League matches. Credit:AP

Denjuma opened the scoring in the eighth minute by redirecting a close range shot by Danny Parejo as Bayern was caught off guard. It was Denjuma’s sixth goal in nine Champions League appearances this season, and seventh goal in 11 career games in the competition.

Villarreal thought they had doubled the lead in the 41st, but Francis Coquelin aimed from a difficult angle…