Karim Benzema hat-trick ruins Chelsea’s Champions League hopes

Karim Benzema threatened Chelsea on the verge of giving up the Champions League crown with a stunning hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.
The prolific striker moved his competition goal to 13 in just seven games as Madrid thrashed the Blues in the first leg of Wednesday’s quarter-finals.
Benzema scored 37 goals of his season in 36 appearances for Real, giving his team a big chance of making the semi-finals to win their 14th Champions League title.
The 34-year-old chased down troubled Andreas Christensen like a heavyweight prizefighter and closed the ring for a frenzied and fierce foe.
Kai Havertz pulled Chelsea back into the competition before half-time, but the luckless Edouard Mendy gifted Benzema his hat-trick goal…
