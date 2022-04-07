Karim Benzema: Is Real Madrid forward the world’s best player?

The Frenchman’s third goal, a gift from Blues keeper Edouard Mendy, was merely the icing on the cake for what had been a wondrous individual first-half performance.

When Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his striker’s display in his postmatch press conference, the Italian made a point to refer to Benzema not as a striker, but as a “complete player.”

It would certainly be fairly easy to make a case for Benzema now being the most complete forward in world football — and his first goal against Chelsea, truly a thing of beauty, can be used as evidence.

After dropping deep, Benzema twice received the ball near the halfway line before playing an inch-perfect, first-time pass with the outside of his boot, threaded between two Chelsea defenders, into the path of Vinícius…