Karim Benzema knocks Chelsea out of Champions League in epic five-goal – 7 talking points

European champions Chelsea were their hope of keeping the Champions League dropped by Real Madrid and their protégé, Karim Benzema, who scored an extra-time winner in the second leg of their epic quarter-final.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side didn’t get the better of Thomas Tuchel and co on the night, but came out in a five-goal thriller that will be remembered as an instant classic, as an overall winner at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mason Mount got the Blues, 3-1 back after one first foot hammerAntonio Rudiger equalized the tie shortly after half-time, getting off to a great start after only 15 minutes.

Marcos Alonso thought he had completed the comeback, but his forceful strike was rejected by VAR, only for Timo Werner to give holders Chelsea the edge for good. But Los Blancos…