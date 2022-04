Bayern Munich (against Villarreal) and Real Madrid (against Chelsea) will clash for a place in the Champions League semi-finals tonight. The Championship Ball is approaching its final dance, so we look to the ‘Big Guns’: Karim Benzema (34) and Robert Lewandowski (33), the top scorers in the current campaign with 12 and 11 goals. But who is really the best striker in the world? Our jury delivers its verdict.