Karim Benzema Real Madrid Celta Vigo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – With Karim Benzema returning from injury, Real Madrid returned to winning the Spanish league after the France striker scored two penalties in a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Benzema, who had saved another spot kick in Vigo, missed Madrid’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona before the two-week international break as he recovered from a left leg injury.

Celta took the game to the league leaders, only to be undone by some rash defenses in their field and some boundary calls by the referees. The third penalty that set up Benzema’s 70th-minute winner came after a suspected foul when Ferland Mendy stumbled onto the foot of Kevin Vazquez. Celta also missed a goal in the first half after a video review.

“The first two were penalties, but the third …