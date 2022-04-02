Karim Benzema’s brace in controversial win over Celta Vigo leaves Real Madrid 12 points clear at the top of La Liga

Karim Benzema holds a brace during Real Madrid’s controversial 2-1 win over Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Balaidos in La Liga.

The penalty came early, Eder Militao was clipped into the box by Nolito, and despite his opposition, the referee pointed to the spot.

Benzema stepped up and managed to send Mattias Dituro the wrong way in the 19th minute to give his team the lead. Celta Vigo responded by playing some excellent attacking football, making some saves from Thibaut Courtois.

The home team thought they equalized in the 39th minute after Thiago Galhardo made a spinning header. However, after the VAR check, it was rejected due to the Iago…