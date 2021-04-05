Karishma Kapoor was seen drying vegetables in the balcony, the user asked- Onion also washes – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Karishma Kapoor may be away from the film world but she remains very active on social media. She is connected to the fans through her pictures and videos. Every picture or video of an actress becomes viral on social media. Recently, the actress has shared a boomerang video on her social media, showing vegetables in her hands. She is also telling how much she loves these vegetables. Shared Boomerang video actress has shared this video on her Instagram. Sharing this post, Karisma Kapoor wrote in the caption, “How was this Saturday … doing something that I love! Washing and drying all the vegetables ”. In pictures and videos, Karishma can be seen drying vegetables in the balcony of the house after washing them.

The actress is getting a lot of responses on this post, a user commented, “Karisma Kapoor working from home”. Then another user has written, “It is very nice to see potatoes in your vegetables”. One user said, “Vegetables are accepted but do you also wash onions”. A lot of comments are coming on this post of Karisma Kapoor. His fans are very fond of this post of the actress.

Recently, the actress shared a throwback photo on her Instagram, in which she was seen lying on the couch and talking on the phone. This picture of him was well liked by his fans on social media. Along with this, he was giving his response by commenting on the photo. The actress has given many hit films to the industry such as Anari ‘,’ Raja Babu ‘,’ Suhag ‘,’ Coolie No.1 ‘,’ Raja Hindustani ‘,’ Dil To Pagal Hai ‘,’ Hum Saath Saath Saath Hain ‘,’ Superhit films like Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge are included in this list.