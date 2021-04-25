Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with Sachin Tendulkar, people started making fun of seeing Salman Khan’s clothes

Karisma Kapoor, who has change into one of many prime actresses of Bollywood, might not be very energetic in movies at the moment however she could be very energetic on social media. His fan following is so sturdy that Karisma’s posts go viral on the Web. On the similar time, a modern photograph shared by Karisma Kapoor has come into the limelight. On this photograph of olden days, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Salman Khan are additionally seen with Karisma.

Particular image of outdated days

Karisma Kapoor shared a really particular image on her Instagram account. Wherein she is seen posing with Salman Khan and Sachin Tendulkar. This photograph is from the times of his movie Andaz Apna Apna, about which he himself has given info. Karisma shared this photograph to want Sachin a birthday, which many followers keep in mind seeing on the outdated days. See photograph shared by Karisma right here.

Individuals spoke on Salman Khan’s dressing sense

Essentially the most mentioned on this photograph is about Salman Khan, have a look at the feedback discovered on Karisma’s put up, Salman Khan’s style selection is changing into humorous to many, and lots of are seeing Salman fairly good-looking. Many followers are seen joking over his free denims, whereas a consumer has even mentioned that Salman was not effectively within the period of costume sense, which has not modified even at the moment.

Karishma needs her birthday

Karishma Kapoor advised that this image was taken throughout the Mahurta of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Karishma wrote within the caption – ‘How great reminiscences are there,’ Andaz Apna Apna Muhurta, time actually flies away. Completely happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar ‘.