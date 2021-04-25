ENTERTAINMENT

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with Sachin Tendulkar, people started making fun of seeing Salman Khan’s clothes

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Karisma Kapoor, who has change into one of many prime actresses of Bollywood, might not be very energetic in movies at the moment however she could be very energetic on social media. His fan following is so sturdy that Karisma’s posts go viral on the Web. On the similar time, a modern photograph shared by Karisma Kapoor has come into the limelight. On this photograph of olden days, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Salman Khan are additionally seen with Karisma.

Particular image of outdated days

Karisma Kapoor shared a really particular image on her Instagram account. Wherein she is seen posing with Salman Khan and Sachin Tendulkar. This photograph is from the times of his movie Andaz Apna Apna, about which he himself has given info. Karisma shared this photograph to want Sachin a birthday, which many followers keep in mind seeing on the outdated days. See photograph shared by Karisma right here.

Individuals spoke on Salman Khan’s dressing sense

Essentially the most mentioned on this photograph is about Salman Khan, have a look at the feedback discovered on Karisma’s put up, Salman Khan’s style selection is changing into humorous to many, and lots of are seeing Salman fairly good-looking. Many followers are seen joking over his free denims, whereas a consumer has even mentioned that Salman was not effectively within the period of costume sense, which has not modified even at the moment.

Karishma needs her birthday

Karishma Kapoor advised that this image was taken throughout the Mahurta of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Karishma wrote within the caption – ‘How great reminiscences are there,’ Andaz Apna Apna Muhurta, time actually flies away. Completely happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar ‘.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
54
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
52
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
48
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top