Karl Starfelt responds to Celtic transfer hype surrounding Cameron Carter Vickers as he insists on ‘wait and see’

Karl Starfelt garnered praise for a Titanic Old Firm display, considered by many to be the best yet in a Celtic jersey.

But the Swede insisted it was as normal as ever for a defense he had for months with Cameron Carter-Vickers but has only been breached 11 times in 17 matches this year.

This is a far cry from Tynecastle’s nightmare on his debut against Hearts. A few days after Rubin reached a £4 million move from Kazan, a 2–1 loss resulted in fingers pointing in his direction.

The 26-year-old is adamant that the initial problems lie in the distant past.

Now his goal is to take down the home treble and push the pedal down to complete the change of fortune.

Starfelt said: “It was normal that we didn’t do our best at the start of the season.

“We…