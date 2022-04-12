Karl Stefanovic reels after the brutal sledge of Nine’s political editor Chris Uhlmann

TODAY host Karl Stefanovic was at the end of a brutal sledge by Nine’s political editor Chris Uhlmann on Tuesday’s morning show.

Stefanovic, 47, was discussing with Uhlmann how opposition leader Anthony Albanese was unable to state the unemployment rate or the RBA cash rate at a disastrous press conference on Monday – the first full day of the election campaign.

As the pair debated how the Albanese might recover from the gaffe, Uhlmann took a thinly veiled swipe at Stefanovic, saying: ‘It’s like when we all make mistakes, and when you make mistakes in broadcasting’ Yes, Carl.’

Sledge: TODAY host Karl Stefanovic (right) was at the end of a brutal sledge by Nine’s political editor Chris Uhlmann (left) during Tuesday’s morning show

‘You…