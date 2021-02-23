karmabhumi.nltr.org – WB Karmo Bhoomi Portal Registration 2021 / Login

WB Karmo Bhumi Portal Registration 2021 / Login at karmabhumi.nltr.otg. Department of Information Technology and Electronics, West Bengal Government Has launched the WB Karmo Bhumi portal at karmabhumi.nltr.org. The WB Karma Bhoomi portal online registration / application form is now available on the official website. This WB Karma Bhoomi State Workforce Tracker is for skilled ITES / IT professionals who are looking for COVID-19 TMT. All those who have returned from their work place (Karmabhoomi) to West Bengal (Janmabhoomi), can now apply online and find employment opportunities in the state itself.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that on behalf of the West Bengal government, the G.O.W.B. Launches Karmo Bhoomi web portal for IT professionals, returning and looking for job changes due to coronavirus. People can now connect with IT companies of West Bengal through the official website as it will act as a medium between professionals and IT companies in Bengal. Now, by filling the online application form, check the entire process of creating WB Karma Bhoomi portal registration.

WB Karmabhoomi portal registration 2021 and login

Below is the complete procedure for online registration and login on WB Karmo Bhumi portal: –

Phase 1: First go to the official state workforce tracker (Karma Bhoomi) portal https://karmabhumi.nltr.org/

stage 2: On the homepage, scroll to “Login / registerClick on the “tab”As applicantLinks in main menu: –

Karmo Bhoomi Prakashan Portal Registration Login

step 3: Candidates can also click on the direct link – https://karmobhumi.nltr.org/applicant The link to open WB Karmabhoomi portal login page as shown below: –

West Bengal Karmabhoomi Portal Login

step 4: All the pre-registered candidates can only enter their mobile number and “click”Please verify“Button for WB Karma Bhoomi Portal Login. If candidates are not registered, click”register nowThe button.

West Bengal Karmabhoomi Portal Registration

Step 5: Later, applicants can select the skill and “click”I accept“Tab. Miracle candidates can enter their mobile number and apply online to WB Karmabhoomi Prakashan by clicking on “Generate OTP” button: –

WB Karmabhumi Publication Online Application

Step 6: The next candidate can enter the OTP received on the mobile number entered and then click “.Check and proceed“Button to open WB Karmabhumi Publication Online Registration Form 2021: –

WB Karmabhumi Publication Online Registration Form

Step 7: Enter work experience and click “to grow“Basic information button to open WB Karma Bhumi Prakashan Online Application Form.

Karma Bhumi Prakashan Online Application Form

Step 8: Fill in all the details and hit “Presented“Buttons implement the online process to complete the Karmabhoomi portal. On completion of the West Bengal Karma Bhumi online application / registration process, a thank you message will appear as shown below: –

Thank you Interest West Bengal Karma Bhoomi

state government. The number of IT professionals in West Bengal does not count as they have not been registered separately. The success of WB Karmo Bhoomi portal is evident as people are showing great interest in Karma Bhoomi Prakashan Yojana after CM’s tweet in this regard.

Insta TMT in West Bengal Karma Bhoomi portal

Here we will tell how a candidate can find Insta job on West Bengal Karma Bhoomi portal, see details here: –

Phase 1: First go to the official website https://karmobhumi.nltr.org/

stage 2: On the homepage, click on “Insta JobsClick the link in the main menu or directly https://karmobhumi.nltr.org/insta-job

Karmabhoomi NLTR Portal Insta Jobs

step 3: Then click “Looking for a jobTab to open job search page on WB Karma Bhoomi portal as shown below: –

Search Karma Bhoomi NLTR Portal Job Page

step 4: Then search insta TMT using skills / techniques to open the complete list of TMT on the WB Karmabhumi Publication Portal: –

Karmabhumi Publishing Portal List Jobs

Step 5: Candidates can apply for any of these TMT as listed in the section in the WB Karma Bhumi Prasar Yojana Portal.

WB Karmo Land Promotions Scheme Details

Karmo Bhoomi was launched as a state skills registry for IT / ITES professionals on 9 June 2020 by the Honorable Chief Minister, Government. IT / ITeS in West Bengal provide opportunities for skill assessment and upliftment of job seekers through certificate courses as a platform to capture the skills and facilitate them to connect with potential employers .

To take the Karmo Bhoomi initiative forward, DoIT & E has envisaged several far-reaching steps to be taken in an integrated manner to increase the employability of registered skilled-resources and due to the depth and versatility of knowledge available with Karmabhoomi Has attracted corporate houses. Emerging technology fields. To ensure the credibility of the skills claimed by the professionals, DoIT & E plans to implement the recognition of Pre-Teaching (RPL) for these professionals in consultation with various professional bodies, which is based on the proficiency level (core / skill) Will evaluate and certify skills with. Advanced Intermediate). In addition, after consultation, pre-screening, re-skilling, and certification, suitable arrangements will be in place to facilitate up-skilling of professionals, thereby increasing their employability in the industry.

Vacancies at WB Karmo Bhumi NLTR Org Portal

To find the list of vacancies on the WB Karmo Bhumi NLTR Org portal, first visit the same official website at https://karmobhumi.nltr.org/. Then on the homepage, click “Vacant positionClick the tab in the main menu or directly https://karmobhumi.nltr.org/vacancy contact. Then the page to find WB Karmo Bhumi portal vacancies is shown below: –

WB Karmo Bhumi Portal Vacancies

Click here “Looking for a vacancyTab to find a vacancy page on the WB Karmabhoomi NLTR org portal.

Search WB Karma Bhoomi Portal Vacancy Page

Again Search for vacancies Open the WB Karmabhumi Publication Scheme vacancy list using skills and technology and hit the search button: –

Karmabhumi Prakalpa Portal List Vacancies

Candidates can apply for any of these TMT as listed in the section on the WB Karma Bhumi Prasar Yojana Portal.

Success of WB Karmabhoomi Publication Portal

In addition to a large number of registered applicants and a healthy number of employers from government and non-government sectors, the portal (a) Job-on-offer: Job requirement placed by employers (company, individual et al.) – small job. . , Odd TMT, repetitive TMT, customization TMT, support TMT, etc., which will come in and select applicants based on skill-profile match and (b) product / service-on-offer: TMT, codes, application repositories In front of the public. This will help in transparent and quick selection of skills / applications / codes required to meet the needs of IT / ITeS industry. A module facilitating internship opportunities for freshers and students alike in the IT / ITES domain is also being added to the portal.

Internship on Karmabhumi Publication Portal – Register as an institution

Here is the direct link for internship on WB Karmabhumi Publication Portal and to register as an institution – https://karmobhumi.nltr.org/internship

Karmo Bhoomi also plans to provide opportunities for up-skilling through “Karmabhoomi Deeksha”. Through this initiative, Karmabhumi applicants will have prior knowledge in a particular field or domain (eg, Advanced Excel, Python, etc.) trained by professionals to upgrade their skills, and later, trained personnel. Will be given the opportunity. More candidates in up-skill specialized domains. In addition Karmo Bhoomi will have inter-access with “Employment Bank” and PBSSD vocational training in near future.