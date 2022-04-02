Karnahan and co. Salute to Joel before the record breaking game

Stephen Carnahan did it all during his time at Princess Park, but the Carlton legend still cherishes the moment Dick Reynolds spoke to him as captain for the triple Brownlow medalist’s VFL/AFL games In his 250th and second final match, the record was broken for a long time. 18, 1997.

Now after 25 years it is Karanhan’s turn to return the favor.

Geelong captain Joel Selwood will break Cernahan’s long-standing record – one that may never be broken – when he leads the Cats for the 227th time in Saturday night’s clash against Collingwood at the MCG.

Selwood arrived and then last year left behind some of the greatest leaders to ever play the game. First, he was Brisbane Lions champion Michael Voss (210), then Team of the Century captain Ted Whitton (212) and St.