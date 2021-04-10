ENTERTAINMENT

Karnan 2nd Day Box Office Collection First Day Total Earnings Report Income Business Budget

Karnan Box Office Collection

The Tamil Movie Karanan has been released and registers in the higher grossed first-day box office collection movie. The movie has been directed by Mari Selvaraj and Kalaipuli. There are many popular actors who have worked in this movie such as Dhanush, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, and many more. This movie has become the biggest turnover in the Tamil industry with its first-day collection. The movie has been produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. The trailer of “Karnan” has been released two weeks before the movie’s launch and the audience has shown their response to it. Dhanush is the most popular actor in Tamil cinema who has worked in some of the Bollywood movies.

His debut movie was “Thulluvodho Ilamai” which was released in 2002. He has worked as a lead actor in many films such as “Polladhavan”, “Yaaradi Nee Mohini”, “Aadukalam”, “Maryan”, “Anegan” “Kodi”, “Vada Chennai”, “Asuran” which crossed the 100-crore club. He has acted in some comedy movies such as “Maari”, “Maari 2” and “Velaiilla”. His popular song “Why this Kolaveri Di?” has crossed over 1 million views on YouTube. He starred opposite Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor in the movie “Ranjhana” where he won the Best Male Debut Award. The actress Rajisha Vijayan will also be seen movie “Karnan” opposite Dhanush. She has mostly worked in Malayalam movies as her debut movie was “Anuraga Karikkn Vellam”.

Before starting her acting career, she hosted many tv reality shows. She won the “Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress” for the movie “Anuraga Karikkin Vellam”. Karnan’s movie title was released on 6th February and got criticism for picking the same name from the movie where Sivaji Ganesan worked in 1964 with a mythological character Karnan. The shooting for “Karnan” was completed in December 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the makers postponed the releasing date and now it released on 9th April 2021. The film is about a man Karnan who fights for the right of his villagers.

The way Dhanush has portrayed the character is the major reason that the movie has collected a huge amount on the first day of release. There is no other Tamil film that has crossed 10-crores on an opening day. The movie has been released in Chennai, Banglore, Pune, and Coimbatore where people are still in the queue to watch this movie. This was a low-budget film but it has earned way more than that. The movie has received positive reviews on the first day of opening. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

