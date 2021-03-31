ENTERTAINMENT

Karnan Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, Review, and Where to watch

Karnan movie Cast

Karnan is an upcoming Indian Tamil movie, releasing on 9 April 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Dhanush, Lal, Jai kiran, Yogi Babu, Don. The movie will be released in theaters only, distributed by Zee Studios and Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie is directed by Mari Selvaraj. Kalaipuli S. Thanu and some others are the producers of the movie. Santhosh Narayanan gives the music of the movie. The film had its premiere on 9 April 2021.

Contents hide
1 Karnan Wiki and Crew
1.1 Karnan Trailer
1.1.1 Karnan Cast and Details
1.1.1.1 Where to watch Karnan?

Karnan Wiki and Crew

Name Karnan
Director Mari Selvaraj
Producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu
Written by/Story Mari Selvaraj
Screenplay Chandra Sekhar Yeleti
Production Company V Creations
Lead Cast Dhanush
Lal Paul
Natarajan Subramaniam
Yogi Babu
Rajisha Vijayan
Gouri G. kishan
Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli
Genre Thriller
Music Santhosh narayanan
Country Indian
Editor Selva RK
Cinematography Theni Eswar
Releasing Date 9 April 2021
Language Tamil
Releasing Platform Local Theaters

Karnan Trailer

Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.

Also Check: Kapatadhaari Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Review

Karnan Cast and Details

Dhanush
Lal Paul
Natarajan Subramaniam
Yogi Babu
Rajisha Vijayan
Gouri G. kishan
Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli

Where to watch Karnan?

This will be a theatrical release, fans can watch the movie in nearby theaters.

