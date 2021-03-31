Karnan Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, Review, and Where to watch

Karnan is an upcoming Indian Tamil movie, releasing on 9 April 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Dhanush, Lal, Jai kiran, Yogi Babu, Don. The movie will be released in theaters only, distributed by Zee Studios and Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie is directed by Mari Selvaraj. Kalaipuli S. Thanu and some others are the producers of the movie. Santhosh Narayanan gives the music of the movie. The film had its premiere on 9 April 2021.
Karnan Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Karnan
|Director
|Mari Selvaraj
|Producer
|Kalaipuli S. Thanu
|Written by/Story
|Mari Selvaraj
|Screenplay
|Chandra Sekhar Yeleti
|Production Company
|V Creations
|Lead Cast
|Dhanush
Lal Paul
Natarajan Subramaniam
Yogi Babu
Rajisha Vijayan
Gouri G. kishan
Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli
|Genre
|Thriller
|Music
|Santhosh narayanan
|Country
|Indian
|Editor
|Selva RK
|Cinematography
|Theni Eswar
|Releasing Date
|9 April 2021
|Language
|Tamil
|Releasing Platform
|Local Theaters
Karnan Trailer
Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.
Where to watch Karnan?
This will be a theatrical release, fans can watch the movie in nearby theaters.