Karnan Dhanush Tamil Movie Twitter Review: Fans Rated Karnan Dhanush Film 4/5

Karnan

The most awaited film Karnan, which is starred Dhanush’s and the film is helmed by Mari Selvaraj. The production house under which thriller has been produced is V creation. The editor of the film Selva R. K and Santosh Narayanan is the music composer of the film. This is a Tamil Language film which is written by Mari Selvaraj. SAnd the film is distributed by Zee Studio. The film has been released on April 9, 2021.

Karnan

Karnan Dhanush Tamil Movie Twitter Review

The cast of the film includes ma,e lead starter is Dhanush who has been seen as Karnan. While Lal Paul appears in the film as Yaeman and Yogi Babu will be gonna be seen as Durdoyadaran. Hence we will also go t see Natarajan Subramaniam in the role of Kanabiran. Rajisha Vijayan playing the role of Draupathi. On the other side, Gouri G. Kishan nad Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli will also be seen in the film.

Release Date and Streaming platform of the film “Karnan”:-The movie has been released on April 9 2021 in the theaters.

Let’s know the reviews of the audience on the “Karnan”.

Well let us tell you that the cinemas are open for 100 percent occupancy but from tomorrow it will gonna be decreased by 50percednt occupancy. The government of Tamil Nadu has been declared only 50 percent occupancy in the theaters from April 10, 2021. And this will definitely gonna cause a deflation in the collection for Karnan.

Well if we talk about the reviews then the audience has been given a good response to the film while the critics also appreciating the film The viewers also appreciated the work of the main leads and took over Twitter with the reviews of Karnan. Let’s have a look:-

A2STUDIO tweeted, “the performances of the main leads are commendable and the movie is jammed up with lots of hilarious and action sequences.”

Arun wrote, “the storyline of the movie is inspiring and the dialogues are great.”

Dhanush Warriors tweeted, “Karnan is more than Asuran and enjoyed it.”

Well, if we look at the reviews it is directly indicating that the movie is amazing and has been winning the hurt of the audience. So, don’t wait and watch the film in theaters with the precautions as the Wuhan Virus is spreading so fast. The movie is based on real-life stories thus this concept has attracted the audience and the film is creating buzz over social media.

Check Here Exclusive Tweets of Fans and Critics of the Karnan Tamil Movie:

