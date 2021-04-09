Karnan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Dhanush’s highly anticipated film Karnan has hit the theatres today (April 9). The rural drama written and directed by Mari Selvaraj has become the latest victim of piracy. Karnan has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites. With the film garnering terrific reviews from critics and audiences alike, the sudden leak might obstruct the smooth collection at the box office.

As far as the film’s review is concerned, Dhanush’s effortless acting chops have become the current talk of the town. Revolving around the theme of class division, the film’s storyline, brilliant music composition by Santhosh Narayanan that beautifully blends with Theni Eshwar’s cinematography has garnered huge attention of the audience, with many bestowing the film with 5 stars on social media.

Dhanush plays the role of a fearless young man who is on a mission to safeguard the rights of his villagers. Also starring Rajisha Vijayan, Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, the film is backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his production company V Creations. Selva RK has carried out the editing for Karnan. Meanwhile, Dhanush has a string of films in his kitty which are under different stages of productions including Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram, Karthick Naren’s yet-to-be-titled film, Bollywood flick Atrangi Re also starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood film The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.