Karnan Tamil Movie Released On OTT Amazon Prime Video, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

The most anticipated film “Dhanush” is all set to make its spark on the digital platform, after its theatrical release of last month. The lead starter of the film “Karnan” is also going to make his arrival on the Ott Platform. This is the Tamil language film which had been produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, while it is directed by Mari Selvaraj, it produces under the V Creation production house.

Karnan Tamil Movie On OTT Amazon Prime Video

In the film, we will be going to see the most beloved actor Dhanshu playing a main or a lead role in the film. The main role in the film has been played the most profound actor of the Tamil Film Industry Dhanaush, played a character of Karnan. Whereas if we talk about the plot then it based on the true story of the Kodiyankulam caste which took place in 1995 as violence, went in Thoothukudi district Tamil Nadu, The action thriller has been written by Mari Selvaraj, while the cinematography credit goes to Theni Eswar and Santosh Narayanan is the music composer of the action drama.

Karnan Tamil Movie Star Cast

Dhanus

Shanmugarajan

M. Kumar

Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli

Gouri kishan

Natarajan Subramaniam

Rajisha Vijayan

Yogi Babu

Which video streaming app fetched the digital rights of Karnan movie:-

The film was released in theaters on 9th April 2021, whereas let us inform you that the film was leaked on the online piracy sites and was also downloadable for free on those websites. The filmmakers have been faced many issues as its box office collection got affected due to some big issues including delay of the film release due to pandemics, and it’s leaked on piracy sites.

But now it’s ready to hit the digital release on the Ott Platform “Amazon Prime Video”. AS far as the confirmed date of its digital release is on 14th May 2021., Friday. To watch the movie you need to take a subscription which is affordable and then you are all set to enjoy the film.