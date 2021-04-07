Karnan’s OTT rights brought by Amazon Prime streaming platform – see release date Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj – Dailynews24 – Entertainment News Celebrity News Latest Movie News

LATEST

Karnan's OTT rights brought by Amazon Prime streaming platform – see release date Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj

Meanwhile, Karna’s trailer was released late, which has had a wide impact with striking scenes featuring Dhanush as a horse-riding hero battling for abuse.

Apart from Dhanush, the film stars Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film.

According to sources close to the venture, Karnan will receive OTT (Amazon) a month after its release in theaters. The Dhanush starrer will be distributed on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021.

Amazon Prime accuses Dhanush of OTT rights

Karna streaming rights are now packaged by OTT Goliath Amazon Prime Video. The streaming rights of the Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj project are said to have been sold at a record cost. Karnan will be allowed to release OTT exactly one month after its theatrical release. The Dhanush starrer will be released on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021.

Amazon Prime and Netflix were quick to dismiss the online streaming rights of Karnan, the most anticipated venture in Tamil film in 2021. Nevertheless, Amazon Prime Video figured out how to beat Netflix and pack away satellite rights for an incredible amount. Dhanush’s second upcoming act Jagme Thandhiram is getting a direct OTT release on Netflix in April.

Karnan release date

Karnan is an upcoming Tamil action film. The Dhanush starrer Karan will be released on April 9, 2021, and fans are enthusiastically catching up to see Dhanush on screen.

Cast of writing

Karna’s cast included Dhanush, Sandkoji-Bhide Lal, Rajish Vijayan, the first Malayalam entertainer and Yogi Babu. Distributed by Kalaipuli S. Dhanu under his flag ‘We Creations’. Karna’s music will be composed by Santhosh Santhosh Narayanan. This is Santosh’s second coordinated effort with Mari and his third attempt with Dhanush after Cody and Wada Chennai.

