Karnataka Driver Scheme: R.S. 5000 AUTO RICKSHAW TAXI DRIVER ONLINE REGISTRATION

Karnataka Driver Scheme (Rs. 5000 Driver Assistance Scheme) has been launched by BS Yeddyurappa Government of Karnataka to provide financial assistance to daily laborers and auto rickshaw / taxi / CAB drivers. Under this scheme, the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5000 to the auto rickshaw / taxi / CAB driver at the time of lock-down.

Karnataka Driver Scheme assistance of Rs 5000

As you all know that lockdown 3.0 has been extended till 17 May in view of the global epidemic corona infection in India. In such a situation, this scheme for daily laborers and other workers is being introduced by the Central Government. In this sequence, the Government of Karnataka has announced an economic package of Rs 1,610 crore.

This relief package released by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa will help the farm, bloom producers, washer men, auto rickshaws and cab drivers, MSMEs, giant enterprises, weavers, building workers and hairstylists. Under this, the Karnataka Driver Scheme has been started, under which assistance of Rs 5000 will be provided to the auto rickshaw / taxi / CAB driver.

Salient features of Karnataka Chalak scheme

Name of the scheme Karnataka Driver Plan Launched by Cm. BS Yeddyurappa The beneficiaries Auto rickshaw / taxi / taxi driver registration process Online offline an objective Grant at the time of corona infection Benefit 5000 assistants category Karnataka Government Scheme official website karnataka.gov.in/english

Objective of 5000 Driver Assistance Scheme Karnataka

Through this scheme launched by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, the lock-down that continues at the time of infection of the corona virus will include producers, washer men, auto rickshaws and taxi drivers, MSMEs, large enterprises, weavers, building workers and hair stylists To provide support . is.

Due to the global pandemic COVID 19, orders have been ordered to maintain a lock-down status across the country until 17 May. In such a situation, to help other poor farmers, it has been said that under the Karnataka Chalak scheme. An amount of Rs. 5000 is given so that they too can live their lives happily and without any financial problems.

Chief Minister @BSYBJP He has announced a package of Rs 1,610 crore for all those poor people who have suffered financially after the lockout last month.

5000 Driver Assistance Scheme Features

Karnataka Driver Plan There are several benefits introduced by the Government of Karnataka. Here we are giving you some updates of benefits.

Under this scheme launched by the Government of Karnataka, all auto rickshaw / taxi / CAB drivers will be provided financial assistance of Rs 5000.

Recently, an economic package of Rs 1710 crores has been announced by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

7.75 lakh auto rickshaw and cab drivers will be given Rs 5,000 each as a one-time measure

The plan will include manufacturers, washer man, auto rickshaw and cab drivers, MSMEs, large enterprises, weavers, building workers and hairstylists.

More than 54000 handloom weavers were paid Rs. Financial assistance of Rs. 2000.

15.80 lakh listed fabricating laborers will be provided a lump sum of Rs 5,000 as financial assistance.

Along with this, Rs 25,000 per hectare will be provided to the flower tenants of the state.

Hair stylist will get assistance of Rs 5000 Karnataka Driver Scheme.

Qualified candidate

Only the candidates given below are eligible for registration under this scheme.

Manufacturer

small and medium enterprises

Handloom

Weavers

Flower growers,

Dhobi

Barbers

Auto driver

Vehicle Driver

Taxi driver

Required documents

Aadhar Card

Voter ID Card

Housing certificate

Passport size photo

Vehicle Registration Certificate and Applicant’s Driving License

Registered Transport Driver Proof

Karnataka Driver Scheme online registration process

You can complete the registration process for the Karnataka Driver Scheme by following the easy steps given.

First you have to visit official website Of Seva sindhu Karnataka. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

In this way your registration will be completed in the online mode under the chalak scheme through the official website of the service Sindhu.

Karnataka Driver Scheme Registration Status

Those beneficiaries who want to check the status of Karnataka Driver Scheme application, will have to follow the easy steps given below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Seva Sindhu.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on “Options” Return to your application form “.

“. Now enter the application reference number at the given location and click on submit button.

Karnataka Driver Plan Beneficiary List

Those beneficiaries who want to check the list of beneficiaries of the Karnataka Chalal Yojana will have to follow the easy steps given below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website Seva sindhu.

Now on the homepage of the website you will find the beneficiary list option.

Click on it and carefully select all desired options.

After this, the list of beneficiaries will appear on your computer and mobile screen.

Thus you can see the list of beneficiaries under the chalak scheme.

Helpline number

In this article applicants have been given all the information related to filling the application form, if you are still facing any problem then you can contact helpline number 080-22230281 for more information or clarification.

