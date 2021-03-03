ENTERTAINMENT

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi S * x Video Leaked

It is known that Karnataka is preparing for the by-elections for Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and Maski and Sindi assembly seats of Bidar district. Now on Tuesday, a CD was leaked on TV news channels showing Karnataka cabinet minister Ramesh Jarkiholi compromising with a woman. On others, the BJP leader claimed that the leaked video is fake and if someone proves him guilty, he will leave politics. Janata Dal (Secular) – The Karnataka government formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party shook the s * x tape after the Congress coalition government fell barely 2 years ago.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa’s government, said it was a fake video. He was in Mysuru and went to the Chamundeshwari temple. He doesn’t even know what that video is about because he never talked to the woman. Soon he will meet his high command to clarify about the alleged video. He will resign from the MLA post and leave politics if these allegations are proved against him.

Congress workers in Bengaluru protested the alleged s * x tape against Ramesh Jarkiholi and demanded that the minister be arrested.

The S * x tape was released by activist Dinesh Kallahalli after Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant filed a complaint.

